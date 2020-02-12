Pérez catches bullpen, ready to return after season absence

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 13: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals watches from the dugout in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Preparing to return to the major leagues after a one-season absence, Salvador Pérez caught a bullpen session from prospect Brady Singer in the Kansas City Royals’ first spring training workout on Wednesday.

Pérez hurt his a ligament in his right elbow during drills in spring training last year, and Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed Tommy John surgery on the six-time All-Star on March 6. Pérez is hitting and throwing to bases.

“I’m like 90%, very close to 100 to be able to do anything,” Pérez said. “We’ll see what he says, so I can do some more stuff on the field. I feel good.”

Pérez said it was difficult to watch last year and not play as the Royals skidded to their second straight 100-loss season.

“You start to think too much sometime,” Pérez said. “It’s a good thing I’m back. I’m ready. Hopefully, I can stay healthy for the opening day.”