Pérez catches bullpen, ready to return after season absence

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Preparing to return to the major leagues after a one-season absence, Salvador Pérez caught a bullpen session from prospect Brady Singer in the Kansas City Royals’ first spring training workout on Wednesday.
Pérez hurt his a ligament in his right elbow during drills in spring training last year, and Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed Tommy John surgery on the six-time All-Star on March 6. Pérez is hitting and throwing to bases.
“I’m like 90%, very close to 100 to be able to do anything,” Pérez said. “We’ll see what he says, so I can do some more stuff on the field. I feel good.”
Pérez said it was difficult to watch last year and not play as the Royals skidded to their second straight 100-loss season.
“You start to think too much sometime,” Pérez said. “It’s a good thing I’m back. I’m ready. Hopefully, I can stay healthy for the opening day.”