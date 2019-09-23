Pharms’ Historic Performance earns him KCAC Defensive Player of the Week Nod

WICHITA, Kan. (Friends Athletics) – Friends University senior defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms put together a defensive masterpiece for the record books Saturday night (Sept. 21) vs. Tabor College and has been named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced today (Sept. 23).

Pharms was disruptive all night in keeping the Falcons close in a 14-7 setback to Tabor. He produced career-best marks of five sacks and five tackles for loss while making seven stops overall.

His five sacks ties a school record and is tied for the second most in KCAC history. It also represents the highest total in an NAIA game this season.

After Saturday’s epic performance, Pharms now leads the NAIA in sacks per game (2.8) and is tied for first in the KCAC in overall sacks (8.5). He is also now tops in the league and second in the NAIA in tackles for loss per game (3.0).

“Jeremiah is a very good football player who quietly goes about his business each day,” Friends head coach Dion Meneley said. “He was blessed with a tremendous amount of talent and he works extremely hard at improving his craft on a daily basis. His versatility has been an asset to us and he is very deserving of this recognition.”

Pharms and the Falcons will next play at Avila University Saturday afternoon (Sept. 28) starting at 1 pm in Kansas City, Mo.