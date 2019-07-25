Playing with a heavy heart, Shaquille Morris motivated to play in TBT for mother

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – As The Basketball Tournament rolls into Wichita on Thursday, they’ll be one player in the tournament playing with a heavy heart.

Aftershocks center Shaquille Morris joined the team this week after his mother, Tonya Taylor, passed away from bone cancer on July 15th.

Morris, who played for the Shockers from 2014-18, says the support he has received from the Shocker fan base helped motivate him to get on the court and play, in honor of his mom.

“They’ve supported me through a lot and been there through this tough time and I just want to say thank you to all of them, I wish my Mom could be here, but she’s here spiritually, so just going to play for her,” said Morris. “How everybody reached out to me to show their condolences, it just upped my spirit and gave me some strength to come out here.”

Morris and the Aftershocks will look to make a run at the $2 million grand prize in the TBT, beginning Thursday night, when they take on Iowa United.

Tip-off for that game is set for 8 p.m.