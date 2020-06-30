Positive tests force Nuggets to close practice facilities

IRVING, Texas (American Athletic Conference) – The American Athletic Conference, under the leadership of Commissioner Mike Aresco, has officially moved its headquarters to Irving, Texas, effective July 1, 2020. Providence, Rhode Island, has been the home of the Conference since its formation in 2013. The Conference offices will now be located in an 18,000-square foot space at The Summit at Las Colinas in Irving. The Summit is a 19-story building on 4.1 acres in the Las Colinas neighborhood of Irving and is within 15 minutes of both the Dallas-Fort Worth International and Dallas Love Field airports for convenient access to The American’s member institutions, as well as Dickies Arena, the site of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship for 2021 and 2022. Other tenants in The Summit at Las Colinas include the College Football Playoff, JP Morgan Chase and General Motors. “We are excited to begin serving our membership from our state-of-the-art office in Texas,” Aresco said. “The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is a national epicenter for intercollegiate athletics and allows us to be geographically closer to many of our member schools as well as to the site of our men’s and women’s basketball championships. We look forward to joining our colleagues from SMU, and those from other conferences, the College Football Playoff, the National Football Foundation, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and Dickies Arena, among other organizations. “We chose The Summit because it is an attractive and well-managed building in a centralized location with easy access to the nearby airports, and to the desirable residential areas, restaurants and many cultural attractions in the region. We look forward to hosting the visiting membership.” The new office will include a high-tech production studio and a command center. The production studio will be the home of the American Digital Network and will be used to produce features, interviews and halftime segments to be highlighted on ESPN broadcasts produced by the Conference. The command center will allow for real-time monitoring and interaction with officials at conference football games. Conference staff members will begin working in the new space in July following state and local health guidelines. What They Are Saying About The American’s Move: “The City of Irving is thrilled and humbled that the American Athletic Conference selected our community as the organization’s new headquarters. Irving is known for its depth of corporate headquarters, central location, and our Texas-sized love of sports, so the AAC is a great fit! On behalf of the entire city, I would like to welcome the AAC staff and guests, and hope everyone finds Irving to be the perfect home in which to live, celebrate and do business.” - Rick Stopfer, Mayor of Irving, Texas “We are pleased to welcome the American Athletic Conference office to North Texas. It is certainly nice to have another of our College Football Playoff member conferences headquartered here in our own backyard. Our region is home to many key leaders in college athletics, and it’s great to add one more.” – Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff “We are thrilled to have the American Athletic Conference as part of the college football community in the DFW Metroplex. The American will add a lot of energy to an already vibrant college football community, joining the Big 12, Conference USA, the Southland Conference, the College Football Playoff, the FWAA, the Cotton Bowl, the National Football Foundation and several other organizations, all dedicated to the game. In many instances, we’re right across the street from each other. It’s one more important element that makes Dallas a critical hub for college football for the entire nation. On a personal note, Mike and Sharon Aresco have been wonderful friends, and this gives us a wonderful opportunity to connect with them in person on a far more frequent basis.” – Steve Hatchell, President and CEO of the National Football Foundation “We extend a warm North Texas welcome to our many friends from the American Athletic Conference. In recent years, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl has formed a special bond with the staff and leadership of the AAC. This relationship grew even stronger this past December when Memphis played in the 84th Classic. Now, the good news keeps on getting better and better. We only have a short drive across town to see our friends and colleagues. The Cotton Bowl stands ready to assist as the AAC settles into its new home.” – Bry Patton, Chairman of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic “I cannot wait to welcome the American Athletic Conference to our community. I’ve been so fortunate to spend quality time with the conference’s staff, coaches, athletic directors and university administrators during the AAC’s Summer Kickoff. These July visits prior to the start of each football season have created some wonderful friendships for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and for me personally. The AAC is going to fit right in with all the great sports organizations who call North Texas home.” – Tommy Bain, Past Chairman of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic