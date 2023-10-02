KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Isaiah Morris, a senior at Kansas City Christian School in Prairie Village, has just broken the all-time Kansas State High School record for career goals.

The previous record was 101. He entered tonight’s game against Bishop Seabury in Lawrence, Kansas, with 99 goals.

Morris scored four goals in Monday’s matchup, setting a new record of 103 career goals, and the KCCS Panthers still have six games left in the season.

The record tallies goals for all four of Morris’ high school seasons.

Morris’ high school accolades include First Team All-State awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and Conference Player of the Year in 2022.

He plays club soccer for the Fusion 2005 Academy and played seven years for the KC Legends 2005 Academy team. He is currently uncommitted at the college level.