Prep is on! Shockers take on Tulane Green Wave Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After formally being introduced as Wichita State’s new head coach Monday, Isaac Brown, said he answered a phone call from his mother to soak in the special annoucement. But he also left 400 congratulatory text messages unread because he and his team are busy focusing on their next game.

“I’ve been trying to focus on his game so bad, like the deal last week — I was flattered, I was honored, the deal yesterday was great, but we’ve still got to play the Tulane Green Wave,” said Isaac Brown.

The Shockers has set idle for nearly two weeks after their big win over, then, No. 6 Houston. “They’re ready to play, I think they’re a little anxious because we’ve been out 13 days since the Houston game, so the guys are ready to go,” Brown said.

Wichita State has had eight games canceled this season due to COVID19 issues. “Every day before practice, I talk to them about wearing your mask — anytime you’re in the building, wear your mask, in your dorm room, anytime you ride in the car with someone, on the bus, on the plane, in the hotel,” Brown said. “I can not say it enough, but again, man, when you’re dealing with 19 year olds, a lot of times those guys think they’re invincible, but our guys have done a great job, knock on wood.”

Brown continued, “We hadn’t had any issues, but now we’re coming down to the crunch time and we just got to take care of our bodies and you can’t be a selfish person and not wear your mask for yourself — but you got to look out for your own teammates, you got to make sure that we’re all good.”

Wichita State defeated Tulane 75-67 in early February keeping their main player, Jaylen Forbes, scoreless from the field. Talking about Forbes, Brown said, “Forbes had 38 points against Cincinnati, he made eight threes — we have to do a good job on him, we can not leave him for any wide-open looks.”

“He’s one of the top three-point shooters in the league, so we’ve got to do a great job with just making sure we don’t give him any wide-open looks,” Brown added.

Shockers and the Green Wave will play on Wednesday, March 3 at 5 p.m.