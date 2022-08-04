WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A preseason NFL game will air on NBC and KSN tonight starting at 6 p.m. with “Football Night in America.”

Host Maria Taylor, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, former NFL head coach and quarterback Jason Garrett, and others discuss the latest news in the NFL.

The program will be followed at 7 p.m. by the “Hall of Fame Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders.”

Doug Pederson takes over a Jacksonville Jaguars team that went 3-14 last season; Las Vegas finished 10-7 in 2022, losing to Cincinnati in the Wild Card.

The game will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

“KSN News at 6” and “Wheel of Fortune” will not be broadcast tonight.