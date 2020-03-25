Professional Baseball Player Optimistic About future

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- This week would have wrapped up spring training for MLB teams around the country. And that finish would have marked the beginning of exciting announcements about who would field the diamonds on teams like the new Wichita Wind Surge.

Miami Marlins baseball players Eddy Alvarez was in Wichita back in November to help unveil the first jerseys for the team.

“Just the uniform reveal was unbelievable,” Alvarez recalled. “I did not expect that at all.”

Alvarez and the rest of his teammates were in the middle of spring training when they found out that all baseball operations were suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

“I think this was the safest decision that MLB could’ve done,” says Alarez. “We need to try to slow down the process of passing along the virus, and I think mass gatherings are probably the worst thing right now. It was actually, in my opinion, great news.”

With the Marlins delay also comes the postponement of the Triple-A Affliate team the Wichita Wind Surge. The team was supposed to open up the season April 14 at the new Riverfront Stadium, but as of now, there is still no word on how and when the season will begin.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” says Alvarez. “We don’t know if it’s going to be a roster expansion in the big leagues, if they want to put in more games, if they want to do this, so we don’t know who is going to be a part of the team.”

If Alvarez does become a part of the Wichita Wind Surge he looks forward to playing in front of the fans.

“When you get the opportunity to be a part of something of a new era, I always take these opportunities,” he said. “And I always feel blessed, so I’m excited. We just got to wait.”