Professional sports and celebrity community mourn NBA great, Kobe Bryant

(KSNW) – The world at large was shocked to learn of the passing of a man many considered to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning, a private helicopter carrying former LA Laker Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Onore and at least 3 other passengers crashed near Calabasas, California.
The celebrity community wasted no time reaching out via Twitter to share their shock and grief.
This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe 💔💔💔 *update* I just heard his daughter Gigi was also in the accident and it breaks my heart. This whole family was so sweet and now they’re in my prayers heavy. RIP Gigi beautiful girl. 💔💔💔
This honestly doesn’t make sense….I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man…Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP…. RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families. 🙏🏾
