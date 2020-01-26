Professional sports and celebrity community mourn NBA great, Kobe Bryant

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2015 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(KSNW) – The world at large was shocked to learn of the passing of a man many considered to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning, a private helicopter carrying former LA Laker Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Onore and at least 3 other passengers crashed near Calabasas, California.

The celebrity community wasted no time reaching out via Twitter to share their shock and grief.

Man not Kobe… Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

No one pushed me more. No one. I’m appreciative of our battles, Kobe, I am sad I will never get the chance to tell you that in person. RIP. — Shane Battier (@ShaneBattier) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

So hearing the news about Kobe Bryant’s death completely broke my heart… not because we lost a champion which he definitely will always be… but because his family lost a husband, father & son!! We often use… https://t.co/yExc7iCZqb — Keshia K Pulliam (@peachespulliam) January 26, 2020

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020

No words for the shocking and devastating news about Kobe Bryant. Absolutely heartbroken for his family. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

No words… Absolutely heartbroken for Kobe’s family. #RIPKobe — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 26, 2020

Life is a blink. RIP Kobe. 💔 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 26, 2020

Kobe you were my idol… period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y’all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality #Mamba — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020

He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

@kobebryant RIP. Absolutely terrible news. May God watch over his family. 💔🙏🏼 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 26, 2020

I'll remember this day and this moment for the rest of my life and I really, really, really don't want to. #RIPKobe — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) January 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

