Purple & Black gear up for the TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – The Wichita Regional for The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, will feature a local of local flavor with three teams from the Sunflower state taking to the hardwood.

One of those teams will be Purple & Black, a team made up of Kansas State basketball alumni from years past.

Today, the team hit the hardwood for the first time at Charles Koch Arena, as part of their open practice ahead of the tournament.

With the likes of Justin Edwards, Marcus Foster and Thomas Gipson III, these Wildcats feel like they can make some noise in the tournament.

“We have guards and wings that are able to score the ball, so our main thing right now is prepare for ourselves on defense, and worry about our team chemistry and just everybody feed off of each other,” said Gipson III.

Former K-State and Creighton guard Marcus Foster says fans can expect the kind of Wildcat team they’ve been accustomed to in the past.

“I mean honestly, I feel like we have a good chance, something about K-State that everybody knows is we are always a good defensive team, so, I think defense is going to take us a long way, and we’ve got a enough offensive players to get going on the offensive end,” said Foster.

Purple & Black will take on Team Colorado, Friday at 8 p.m.