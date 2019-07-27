Purple & Black’s comeback falls just short, Team Colorado moves on with 96-93 win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – With three Kansas teams in The Basketball Tournament, only one had previous experience playing in the tourney.

That team is Purple & Black, a squad made up of Kansas State Alumni.

Richard Roby led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Team Colorado escaped during the Elam Ending, defeating Purple & Black, 96-93.

Marcus Hall and Shannon Sharpe contributed 14 points apiece in the victory for the University of Colorado alumni squad, which nearly squandered a double-digit lead during Elam Ending. 

Marcus Foster’s 36 points led the way in the losing effort for Purple & Black.

Team Colorado will play the Golden Eagles on Saturday in the next round of the TBT.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

