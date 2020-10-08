Emporia native Clint Bowyer to retire from racing at end of 2020 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Clint Bowyer is pulling into the home stretch of his racing career.
The Emporia native announced Thursday that he will retire from the sport at the end of the 2020 season.
In 15 seasons at NASCAR’s highest level, he has accumulated 10 wins in more than 500 starts.
LATEST STORIES:
- Is President Trump still contagious? Experts say it’s impossible to know
- Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill coaches football at Lee’s Summit North when he’s not on the field
- Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta
- KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Kansas average first frost and freeze dates
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Weekend stays warm and dry, cooler next week