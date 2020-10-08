Emporia native Clint Bowyer to retire from racing at end of 2020 season

Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford, is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Clint Bowyer is pulling into the home stretch of his racing career.

The Emporia native announced Thursday that he will retire from the sport at the end of the 2020 season.

In 15 seasons at NASCAR’s highest level, he has accumulated 10 wins in more than 500 starts.

