Terminally ill boy gets Formula 1 surprise

Surry, England (NBC) — British Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team delighted a terminally ill fan with a big surprise.

Hamilton dedicated his victory in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to five-year-old british boy, Harry Shaw, who is diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma.

A day later, Mercedes rolled out one of their racing cars onto the Shaw’s driveway. Although the kind gesture doesn’t change Harry’s condition, it allowed him to come outside — his first time in three weeks. 

“Harry has always, he loves F1, he loves cars. Even as a little boy he’d always, always be found holding a little car in one hand,” said Charlotte Shaw, Harry’s mom. “He always used that as a comforter.”

So what was his reaction when Lewis Hamilton mentioned him?

“I don’t think he could quite believe it,” said Shaw. “He almost looked at James and I as if it was some magic trick that parents were pulling. Obviously it wasn’t and I think it slowly dawned on him so it’s made a very sick little boy very happy.”

“It is utterly, utterly devastating,” said Harry’s father, James Shaw. “And a day like today takes us to a huge high, but in a few hours it doesn’t change the fact that Harry’s not going to make it. But I think seeing our little boy and knowing we need to do more the other little harrys out there, that’s what drives us on.”
 

