SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (KU Athletics) – Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett has been named one of 20 watch list candidates to the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday. Garrett is looking to become the second Jayhawk to win the Bob Cousy Award as Frank Mason III was the 2017 recipient.

A unanimous selection to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Team as selected by the conference coaches, Garrett was the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season. As a junior, the guard from Dallas led the Big 12 in assists (4.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) and also ranked among the league leaders in steals (fifth at 1.8). Garrett averaged 4.5 deflections per game, including 6.9 in his last nine outings in 2019-20. For the season, Garrett produced 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He was the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, USBWA All-District VI, All-Big 12 Second Team and a unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection.