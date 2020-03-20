Recognizing Kansas student-athletes whose seasons were cut short

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many athletes played their final games without realizing it as the coronavirus pandemic has put the sports world on pause.

Your KSN Sports team asked for your nominations on social media athletes whose senior seasons will forever be incomplete.

This story will serve to give them a shout-out, a send-off that they did not receive.

Aspen Wadlowe

Courtesy: @jojobob3 / Twitter

Aspen Wadlowe is a senior at Northwest High School. He did not get to complete his senior year on the varsity golf team, but will continue his career on scholarship at Dodge City Community College.

Bailey Goodman

Courtesy: @VlamisMath / Twitter

Bailey Goodman is a senior at Halstead High School. She was unable to play her sophomore or junior seasons, and came back with a vengeance to play in 2020. According to her nomination from Eileen Vlamis, Goodman is one the smartest players she had ever coached or played with as she took advantage of being hurt to help coach.

Faith Bannister, Lakin Hixson and Kelie Stanley

Courtesy: @LadyColtsSB / Twitter

Faith Bannister, Lakin Hixon and Kelie Stanley are seniors on the Campus Colts softball team, and have been with the program throughout their entire high school careers. They started playing together in 9U softball.

Reese Visger and Mallory Stegman

Courtesy: @cris16237597 / Twitter

Reese Visger is a senior soccer player and Wichita Northwest, and Mallory Stegman is a senior soccer player at Maize High School. The two are missing out on their senior season playing a sport that they’ve been playing since they were about three years old.

Chelsea Kurtz

Courtesy: @kurtzlori1 / Twitter

Chelsea Kurtz is a Eisenhower Goddard senior who was looking to make it back to the State Track & Field podium in 2020.

Maris Quillen

Courtesy: @kimquillen1 / Twitter

Maris Quillen was ready for her fourth season as a starter on Northwest High School’s varsity soccer team. She suffered a broken leg in November, and was looking forward to her comeback in 2020.

Raegan Hill

Courtesy: @AngieRuyle

Baylee Ruyle is a senior at Ark City High School. She tore her ACL her junior year during high school basketball season, and did not get to play softball her junior year. She worked hard in rehab to be ready to come back her senior year, but now she won’t get the chance. She has signed to play at Friends University.

Buhler Baseball

Courtesy: @BuhlerCrusaders / Twitter

After finishing in heartbreaking fashion in last years’ 4A baseball title game, the Buhler baseball seniors will be unable to look for redemption in their final season.

Buhler Boys Tennis

Courtesy: @BuhlerCrusaders / Twitter

Drake Dick, Camrin Engelken and Carter Engelken are senior tennis players at Buhler High School. The Engelken twins won the 4A doubles state title last year as juniors, and Dick qualified and placed in singles. The twins hosted a youth indoor tennis camp for their senior project.

Ashton Conley

Courtesy: @ictsweetcheeks / Twitter

Wichita Heights senior Ashton Conley is committed to Butler Community College for both soccer and basketball. She will not be able to play her senior year of soccer. She is a valedictorian and a choir and band member.

Buhler Girls Soccer

Courtesy: @Rantime / Twitter

The Buhler girls soccer team had no seniors on last year’s third place finishing team. In 2020, they had seven seniors on their team that will be unable to play their final season with the Crusaders.

Campus High School Super Colts

Courtesy: @steelman4307 / Twitter

The Campus High School Super Colts senior cheerleaders and basketball team inspire their community on-and-off the court.

Campus Boys Basketball

Courtesy: @mrs_kliewer

The Campus boys basketball seniors were unable to finish their undefeated season with a state championship.

Campus Baseball

Courtesy: @mrs_kliewer

The Campus baseball seniors will not be able to defend their 2019 state championship.

Chloe Ward

Courtesy: @jillwardh20 / Twitter

Chloe Ward is a Campus High School senior who was looking forward to making state in track and field for the fourth-straight year.

Winfield Baseball

@WHSBaseball / Twitter

The group of seniors on the Winfield baseball team had been playing together since they were about 8. Most had started on varsity since their freshman year.