Records that could be broken in the Chiefs-Bills playoff rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday will be the fourth time in the last two seasons that the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will be in a postseason rematch of a regular-season game.

Last season, they met to see who would go to the Super Bowl; this year the winner goes to the AFC Championship.

Along the way, these records could be broken by several Chiefs coaches and players.

The Chiefs aim to reach the AFC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive year, which would tie the third-longest streak in NFL history. The Raiders (1973-77), Bills (1990-93), and Patriots (2011-18) are the only teams to ever make at least four-consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances.

The Chiefs aim to become the first team in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games.

The Chiefs look to become the fourth team in NFL history to make three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, joining the Miami Dolphins (3, 1971-73), Buffalo Bills (4, 1990-93), and New England Patriots (3, 2016-18).

The Chiefs aim to win their sixth-consecutive home playoff game, extending a franchise record and tying for the 10th-longest home playoff winning streak in the NFL since 1970.

Head coach Andy Reid aims to extend a franchise record by earning his ninth postseason victory as head coach of the Chiefs. Reid looks to become the 14th head coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls.

Reid aims for his 19th-career playoff win, which would tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula for the third-most postseason victories by a head coach in NFL history. Reid’s 18 career playoff victories rank second among active NFL head coaches, trailing only Bill Belichick (31).

QB Patrick Mahomes needs 50 passing yards to pass Russell Wilson (2,777) for the most postseason passing yards in a player’s first five seasons in NFL history.

Mahomes aims to extend his records for most postseason passing touchdowns (22) and completions (221) by a quarterback in his first five seasons in NFL history.

Mahomes aims to play in his 10th-career postseason game on Sunday, which would tie Ben Roethlisberger for the fourth-most by a quarterback in his first five seasons in NFL history.

TE Travis Kelce aims to extend his franchise postseason records of 88 receptions, 1,100 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Kelce (13 games) ranks second in all three categories for the most by a tight end in

NFL postseason history, trailing only Rob Gronkowski (94 receptions for 1,304 yards and 15 TDs in 21 games) in each category.

Kelce needs six receptions to pass WR Reggie Wayne (93) for the fourth-most receptions by any player in NFL history.

Kelce needs two touchdown receptions to tie WR John Stallworth (12) for the third-most postseason receiving touchdowns by any player in NFL history.

Kelce aims for his fourth-career postseason game with at least 10 catches and eighth-career postseason game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s three postseason games with 10+ catches and seven postseason games with 100+ receiving yards are both NFL records for a tight end.

Kelce aims for his fifth-consecutive postseason game with at least 100 receiving yards, which would break the record for the longest postseason streak with 100+ receiving yards in NFL history. WR Larry Fitzgerald (Jan. 3, 2009 – Feb. 1, 2009) and WR Antonio Brown (Jan. 3, 2015 – Jan. 15, 2017) are the only other players to have four-straight 100-yard receiving games in the postseason.

K Harrison Butker aims to extend his franchise record of 71 career

postseason points scored.

DE Frank Clark aims to extend his franchise record of 8.0 postseason sacks. Clark has 11.0 career postseason sacks, which is tied for fifth-most all-time since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Clark needs 1.0 sack to tie Reggie White (12.0) for the fourth-most postseason sacks in NFL history.

S Daniel Sorensen, LS James Winchester and Kelce aim to appear in their 14th career postseason game with the Chiefs, setting a new franchise record for most postseason games played.