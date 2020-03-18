Reds’ employee in Arizona tests positive for coronavirus

1  of  85
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Moose Lodge in Hutchinson, Bingo canceled until further notice New Hope Christian Church, no services till March 26 Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Reds’ employee in Arizona tests positive for coronavirus

A closed Goodyear Ballpark, spring training home of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds baseball teams, is empty Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Major League Baseball has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because if the coronavirus outbreak. MLB is also delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CINCINNATI (AP) — An employee who works year-round at the Reds spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but no Cincinnati players have been diagnosed with the illness.

The employee was in contact with Reds staff and players from Feb. 29 to March 14 and is self-quarantined in Arizona. Some Reds employees who were in Goodyear and had contact with the infected employee were tested as a precaution Wednesday in Cincinnati.

Major league and minor league players were informed of the positive test and urged to contact the team if they feel ill. So far, none has reported any symptoms, said Dick Williams, president of baseball operations.

“We are keeping in daily contact with them,” Williams said. “If there’s anything suspicious, we’re going to work with them very quickly to get tested.”

Jim Day, a Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster, was among those tested as a precaution. He participated in the team’s weekly “Hot Stove League” show Wednesday by calling in from self-quarantine at home.

Major League Baseball has shut down spring training and pushed back the start of the season until at least mid-May because of the pandemic.

While players in the NBA and the NHL have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, no big league baseball player is known to have been infected. Two New York Yankees minor leaguers have tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Senators announced that one of their players — who wasn’t identified — had tested positive, the first known case in the NHL.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as a cough and fever. Older adults and those with existing health problems can develop more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. Those with a mild illness recover in about two weeks, according to the World Health Organization, while those with more severe forms make take three to six weeks.

The Reds employee in Goodyear began feeling sick over the weekend and went for testing.

“They tested negative for the flu and strep,” Williams said. “Because of the nature of the job and the exposure to a lot of players from international locations, they decided to go ahead and do a (COVID-19) test.

“It takes a few days for the results to come back, so the employee wasn’t informed until late last night.”

