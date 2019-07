NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 19: Frank Mason III #10 of the Sacramento Kings drives against Frank Jackson #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – It looks like former Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III has found a new NBA home.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mason inked a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mason was selected with the 34th pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

In his two years with the team, he played in 90 games, averaging 6.8 ppg while playing in just under 16 minutes a game.

Mason was waived by the Kings earlier this month.