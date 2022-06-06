DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — A report out from Forbes on Monday showed that Rob Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune, will win the bid to buy the Denver Broncos for about $4.5 billion.

The official announcement is expected as early as this month, Forbes said.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Walton sold a plot of land in Aspen for $30.8 million.

Forbes values the Broncos at $3.75 billion, but the NFL only requires owners to have a 30% controlling interest, which means the team’s primary buyer may only need to pay $1.12 billion of that $3.75 billion.

A Data Desk analysis found that only a handful of Coloradans would be able to afford the Broncos, and for most it would require them to put their entire fortune into the team.

Walton is a resident of Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered.