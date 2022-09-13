LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNW) — After a painful 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers announced the firing of then-head coach Scott Frost.

Since his firing, several outlets close to the situation have reported that the current head coaches for the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks and Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats, Lance Leipold and Chris Klieman, have been tabbed as potential candidates to replace Frost.

247Sports reported that Leipold was an option because of his connection to Nebraska as a recruiting assistant. They also mentioned Klieman, though they said it was “highly unlikely.”

Klieman is in his fourth season at the helm of the K-State program, taking over for longtime coach Bill Snyder, and holds a 22-16 record. The Wildcats are currently 2-0 on the season.

Leipold is entering his second season with the Jayhawks program, and while his record is just 4-10 in his time with the KU program, his team is currently at 2-0 on the season, the first time since 2011.

In his entire coaching career, Leipold holds a record of 150-49.

The Huskers were a three-touchdown favorite in the game against Georgia Southern, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game.

Frost was just 16-31, with a .340 win percentage that ranks second-worst in program history. In particular, the statistic that sticks out the worst is his record in games decided by one score. He was an abysmal 5-22 in one-score games with the Huskers, with his last one-score win coming against Rutgers in 2020.