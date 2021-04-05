Report: KU to hire Travis Goff as Athletic Director

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Athletics is expected to hire Travis Goff as its new Athletic Director, according to a report from The Athletic.

Kansas is expected to hire Northwestern deputy AD Travis Goff as its next AD, sources tell @TheAthletic. Goff, a Dodge City native and KU grad, has been at Northwestern since 2012, most recently in development. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) April 5, 2021

Goff would take over the position after former Athletic Director Jeff Long resigned. After sexual misconduct allegations from a previous job surfaced against KU Head Football Coach Les Miles and he parted ways with KU, Long said he and Chancellor Douglas Girod met on March 9 and agreed it was in the best interest of the student-athletes and program for Long to step down as well.

Goff is a Dodge City, Kansas native, and is a 2002 graduate from the University of Kansas.

