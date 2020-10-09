WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A report by The Athletic claims that Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall is under investigation by the university for his behavior toward current and former players.
The article cites unnamed sources that claim allegations including physical and verbal abuse by Marshall against a player and staff member. The report claims that Marshall punched a now-former player and put his hands around the neck of a staff member.
KSN reached out to the University for comment. We have yet to receive a statement.
LATEST POSTS:
- Report: WSU Coach Gregg Marshall under investigation for alleged misconduct
- McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet; mom raises over $35K for him in return
- Man’s remains found nearly one year after going missing in Utah
- Western Kansas counties running out of water – conservationists look to recharge the aquifer
- Teachman’s Take: Summer ends the week before fall’s return