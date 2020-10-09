Report: WSU Coach Gregg Marshall under investigation for alleged misconduct

SAN DIEGO, CA – MARCH 16: Head coach Gregg Marshall of the Wichita State Shockers looks on in the first half against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena on March 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A report by The Athletic claims that Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall is under investigation by the university for his behavior toward current and former players.

The article cites unnamed sources that claim allegations including physical and verbal abuse by Marshall against a player and staff member. The report claims that Marshall punched a now-former player and put his hands around the neck of a staff member.

KSN reached out to the University for comment. We have yet to receive a statement.

