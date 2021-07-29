Reports: Danny Duffy traded from Royals to Los Angeles Dodgers

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy throws against a Baltimore Orioles batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Nexstar Media Wire) — The Kansas City Royals made a move before Friday’s MLB trade deadline, reportedly sending starting pitcher Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal both say the left-handed hurler is headed west, Rosenthal adding that Duffy waived his 10-and-5 rights, which give players with at least 10 years of MLB service time, and five consecutive years with the same team, the right to veto a trade.

What’s unknown is who is coming back to Kansas City and how much money they’re sending to the Dodgers to cover Duffy’s salary. Passan says that Kansas City will get players to be named later, and the deal is still being finalized.

The Royals placed Duffy on the injured list with a left flexor strain on July 20. He could be sidelined up to a month, but would return for the stretch run in September and playoffs if his recovery goes according to schedule.

The Royals drafted Duffy in the third round in 2007, and he’s spent all 11 MLB seasons in Kansas City. He’s 68-68 with a 3.95 earned run average, starting 204 of the 234 games he appeared in a Royals uniform. He was a significant part of the rotation that took Kansas City to back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015, winning the title against the Mets in 2015.

His best season came the following year, where he was 12-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 2016. He carries a 4-3 record with a 2.51 ERA to Los Angeles. The Dodgers are gearing up for a shot to repeat as World Series champions.