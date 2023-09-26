WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfront Stadium will be changing from a baseball diamond to a football field this upcoming November.

A news release from Friends University says the school will play McPherson College at Riverfront Stadium on Nov. 4.

General admission tickets will be $15, while premium seating in the Fidelity box is available for $60. The box includes a buffet.

“We are excited to partner with the leadership at the Wind Surge to play a game at Riverfront Stadium,” said Dr. Rob Ramseyer, Friends University VP of Athletics & Strategic Expansion, in a news release. “Jay Miller (Wind Surge President) and Bob Moulette (Wind Surge GM) have been wonderful to work with and are going to make the game a first class event for our football student-athletes and coaches. We are very much looking forward to taking the only college football program in Wichita to Riverfront to play.”

If you are unable to attend the game, you can catch the action on both the KCAC Network and COX-22 Yurview Kansas.

The Friends Falcons are currently 3-1 on the season and are the NAIA’s top rushing team in total yards (1804), yards per game (451.0), yards per attempt (7.8) and touchdowns (24).