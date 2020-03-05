Royals adjust September dates for potential Chiefs season opener

KANSAS CITY, MO. (Royals Communications ) The four game series between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics scheduled for September 7 – 10, 2020 has been changed to accommodate the Kansas City Chiefs potentially opening at home at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday September 10.
Monday, September 7 – 7:05 pm CT, (no change)
Tuesday, September 8 – Split Doubleheader
1:05 pm CT (this replaces the previously scheduled Thursday 12:35 p.m. game)
7:05 pm CT
Wednesday, September 9 – 12:35 pm CT (previously scheduled for 7:05 pm)
Thursday, September 10 – Off Day
Season Ticket Members will be able to exchange tickets as necessary beginning in late March.