Royals adjust September dates for potential Chiefs season opener

KANSAS CITY, MO. (Royals Communications ) The four game series between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics scheduled for September 7 – 10, 2020 has been changed to accommodate the Kansas City Chiefs potentially opening at home at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday September 10.

Monday, September 7 – 7:05 pm CT, (no change)

Tuesday, September 8 – Split Doubleheader

                            1:05 pm CT (this replaces the previously scheduled Thursday 12:35 p.m. game)

                            7:05 pm CT

Wednesday, September 9 – 12:35 pm CT (previously scheduled for 7:05 pm)

Thursday, September 10 – Off Day

Season Ticket Members will be able to exchange tickets as necessary beginning in late March.  For additional information, members of the media may contact the Royals Publicity Department at (816) 921-8000.

