Royals announce 2020 Regular season schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (Royals Athletics) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2020 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field vs. the Chicago White Sox to mark just the second time in six years that the Royals open on the road. It’s the third straight season in which Kansas City will open against the White Sox. This will be the Royals’ earliest Opening Day in club history, two days earlier than the 2019 opener, which was at home vs. the White Sox.

The Royals’ home opener at Kauffman Stadium will be on Thursday, April 2 vs. Seattle.

Kansas City will continue its I-70 series vs. St. Louis with two games at Kauffman Stadium from Aug. 4-5 and two games at Busch Stadium from Sept. 15-16. The remaining 16 Interleague games will be played over six series, including three at home and three on the road against the National League West.

Kansas City will host Interleague matchups vs. Los Angeles (May 15-17), Arizona (June 30-July 1) and San Diego (July 24-26). The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Colorado (June 22-24), Arizona (Aug. 17-18) and San Francisco (Aug. 28-30). This will mark their sixth trip to Coors Field and first since 2014, the fourth trip to Chase Field and first since 2014 and the third regular season visit to the newly-branded Oracle Park, and first since 2017.

Kansas City’s holiday schedule sees the Royals travel to Rogers Centre on Easter Sunday (April 12), to Target Field on Mother’s Day (May 10), to Fenway Park on Memorial Day (May 25), to T-Mobile Park on Father’s Day (June 21) and to Comerica Park on Independence Day. Kansas City will host Oakland on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

The All-Star break will run from July 13-16 and will include the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 14 at Dodger Stadium.

Kansas City will host 81 games at Kauffman Stadium, including 12 in April, 16 in May, 13 in June, 10 in July, 16 in August and 14 in September.

The Royals will host one 10-game homestand from May 15-24. They are scheduled for three 10-game road trips from April 20-30 to Chicago, Tampa Bay and Baltimore, from June 15-24 to Texas, Seattle and Colorado and from July 3-12 to Detroit, Minnesota and Cleveland. They also have a nine-game, 10-day trip from Aug. 28-Sept. 6 to San Francisco, Oakland and Anaheim.

The complete 2019 schedule is attached. The game dates are subject to change. For additional information, members of the media may contact the Royals Media Relations Department at (816) 921-8000.