Royals announce 2020 Spring Training schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (KC Royals) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced a 32-game exhibition schedule.

The first workout date for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday, February 12, followed by position players on Monday, February 17. The club will begin its 18th season in the Cactus League on Saturday, February 22 vs. the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe, Arizona. The Royals’ first home game will be the following day, Sunday, February 23, vs. the Cleveland Indians.

Kansas City’s schedule features 14 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus two games as the visiting team vs. the Texas Rangers on February 25 and March 13.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including three games vs. the Angels and Rangers. The Royals will play the Brewers twice in Cactus League play and twice at Miller Park on March 23-24, to end their exhibition schedule.

There are three split-squad dates, in which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games on February 26, March 10 and March 18.

The Royals’ final game in Cactus League play will be on Saturday, March 21 vs. Texas. Following an off day on Sunday, March 22, the Royals will end their exhibition slate with a pair of games in Milwaukee vs. the Brewers from March 23-24. The Royals will open the regular season at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, March 26 vs. the Chicago White Sox.

Season ticket renewals and group ticket packages will go on sale on Sunday, October 20 throughwww.royals.com/spring. Single game tickets will go on sale online, via phone or mail order starting Saturday, November 16. The Surprise Stadium Box Office will open on Saturday, January 4 for walk-up purchases. For more information on Spring Training tickets or special packages, fans can call (623) 222-2222.

A complete Spring Training schedule is attached. Game times will be announced at a later date.