Royals designate outfielder Billy Hamilton for assignment

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 18: Billy Hamilton #6 of the Kansas City Royals bats during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – – Outfielder Billy Hamilton’s stint with the Kansas City Royals lasted 93 games.

The seven year MLB veteran was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday.

The team announced that outfielder Brett Phillips was called up from their Triple-A affiliate in Omaha to take Hamilton’s spot on the roster.

The 2019 season has been a struggle for Hamilton, who a signed a one-year deal with the Royals back in December. The 28-year-old outfielder spent his first six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 93 games, he was hitting just .211 with two home runs, 12 RBI’s and 18 stolen bases.

His replacement, Phillips, is being called up to the big club for the first time this season. He was hitting .240 with 18 home runs and 54 RBI’s with Omaha this season.

Phillips appeared in 36 games for the Royals last season, hitting .188 with two home runs and seven RBI’s.