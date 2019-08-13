Royals Jorge Soler named AL player of the week

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 21: Jorge Soler #12 of the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on July 21, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Royals Athletics) – Royals outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler has been named the W.B. Mason American League Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 5-11. The announcement was made earlier today on MLB Network.

Soler, 27, hit .409 (9-for-22) with a .552 on-base percentage and 1.273 slugging percentage in seven games last week, with an American League-leading six home runs and 12 RBI, which matched Houston’s Yuli Gurriel for most in the Majors. Soler also led the American League with a 1.824 OPS.

In last Tuesday’s 6-2 win at Fenway Park, Soler recorded his third career multi-homer game, and his first in more than four years. Just five days later, in Sunday’s 10-2 win in Detroit, Soler recorded his fourth career multi-homer game and set a new career high with five RBI. It was Soler’s third consecutive game with a home run, setting a new career best streak. The last Royal with a homer in four consecutive games wasSalvador Perez from April 6–9. 2017. The franchise record is five straight, done by Mike Sweeney from June 25–29, 2002.

During the Royals’ 10-game road trip from Aug. 2-11 to Minnesota, Boston and Detroit, Soler had seven home runs, matching Mike Sweeney for the franchise record for a road trip of any length, according to Elias. Sweeney hit his seven homers during a 12-game trip from April 29-May 11, 2005. Soler’s seven homers and 14 RBI is a combination that hasn’t been matched on a road trip of 10 games or fewer since Matt Kemp had seven homers and 16 RBI with the Dodgers from June 3-12, 2011.

With 42 games remaining in the season, Soler’s 35 home runs are just three shy of matching Mike Moustakas’ club record of 38 home runs, set in 2017. His 35 homers are second most in the American League, trailing only Mike Trout’s 39.

Soler is the first Royals player to be named American League Player of the Week since Eric Hosmer from Sept. 4-10, 2017.