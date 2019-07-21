Royals recall Josh Staumont; Designate Wily Peralta for assignment

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 21: Josh Staumont #63 poses for a portrait during Kansas City Royals photo day on February 21, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC ROYALS) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Josh Staumont from Omaha (AAA). In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Wily Peralta has been designated for assignment.

Staumont, 25, is 1-5 with two saves and a 3.16 ERA (18 ER in 51.1 IP) in 32 appearances with the Storm Chasers. Of those 32 outings, 12 have come as the “Opener,” in which he owns a 2.61 ERA (6 ER in 20.2 IP). He’s recorded 74 strikeouts in just 51.1 innings for a 12.97 K/9, which ranks first among Pacific Coast League pitchers (min. 50 IP). Staumont, 25, was added to the 40-man roster last November, and was the Royals’ second-round pick in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Azusa Pacific University in California.

Staumont will be the ninth Royals player to make his Major League debut this season, joining Frank Schwindel (March 28), Kyle Zimmer (March 31), Chris Ellis (March 31), Richard Lovelady (April 9), Kelvin Gutierrez (April 27), Nicky Lopez (May 14), Humberto Arteaga (June 20) and Bubba Starling (July 12).

Peralta, 30, was 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA (26 ER in 40.1 IP) in 23 appearances with the Royals this season.

The Royals’ Major League Reserve List is now at 38 players.