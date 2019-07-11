Royals select Bubba Starling to Major League Roster

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SURPRISE, AZ – FEBRUARY 25: Bubba Starling #12 of the Kansas City Royals poses for a portrait during spring training photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 25, 2016 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (ROYALS ATHLETICS) — The Kansas City Royals today selected the contract of Bubba Starlingfrom its Omaha (AAA) affiliate and placed him on the active 25-man roster.  The ball club will make a corresponding 40-man roster move prior to Friday night’s 7:15 p.m. game against the Detroit Tigers.

Starling, 26, is enjoying his best overall minor league season, hitting .310 (81-for-261) in 72 games for Omaha, with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 38 RBI, his first full season at the AAA level. He has an on-base pct. of .358 and a slugging pct. of .448 for an OPS of .806. He has also swiped nine bases in 12 attempts.

Bubba earned a spot in the Triple-A All-Star Game, where he went 0-for-2 with a run scored last night as the Pacific Coast League squad defeated a team from the International League, 9-3 in El Paso, TX.

He has batted at a .355 clip (11-for-31) in his last eight games with the Storm Chasers, a stretch that included five straight two-hit games. Starling also had a 10-game hitting streak in early June in which he batted .436 (17-for-39)

A native of nearby Gardner, KS, Starling was a three-sport letterman at Gardner-Edgerton High School before being drafted by the Royals in the first round of the 2011 draft (fifth overall). As a senior, he was a First TeamRawlings Preseason All-America and batted .481 in his final high school season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather