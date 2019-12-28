Royals sign 3B Franco to $2.95 million contract

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (K-State Athletics) – An eight-win regular season was rewarded with Kansas State’s ninth bowl berth in the last 10 years as the Wildcats look to win three-consecutive bowl games for the first time in school history against first-time opponent Navy in the 61st Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The game is slated for a 2:45 p.m., kickoff on Tuesday, December 31, inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The Liberty Bowl is the 22nd bowl game in school history, with 21 of those coming since 1993. The Wildcats are advancing to postseason play under first-year head coach Chris Klieman, who has the most wins by a first-year head coach in school history and the second-most victories this season by a first-time Power 5 head coach (Ryan Day, Ohio State). The 2019 version of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be K-State’s second trip to the Birthplace of Rock ‘n Roll as the Wildcats will look to avenge a 45-23 loss to Arkansas in the game following the 2015 season. The Wildcats are one of just 22 teams in the nation to advance to at least nine bowl games this decade, including one of four in the Big 12 (Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State). In its last two bowl games, the Wildcats defeated Texas A&M, 33-28, in the 2016 Texas Bowl prior to a 35-17 victory over UCLA in the 2017 Cactus Bowl. It was the second time in school history that K-State won consecutive bowl games as the Wildcats look for their first three-game bowl winning streak against Navy.

A LOOK AT K-STATE