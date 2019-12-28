Royals sign 3B Franco to $2.95 million contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) – The Kansas City Royals signed third baseman Maikel Franco to a $2.95 million contract to be their everyday third baseman next season. The deal was agreed to earlier this week and includes up to $1.05 million in incentives. It also means the Royals can use Hunter Dozier, their primary third baseman last season, at first base and in the outfield as they try to keep the young slugger’s bat in the lineup.
