Royals sign former All-Star Rosenthal to minor league deal

Sports

Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 5: Trevor Rosenthal #44 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the ninth inning to earn the save against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 5, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. St. Louis defeated Cincinnati 4-1. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Associated Press) – The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract that calls for a $2 million salary in the major leagues and an invitation to big league spring training. Rosenthal could earn up to $2.25 million in bonuses while on the  major league roster. Rosenthal struggled with the Tigers and Nationals last season but will try to regain his form under new Royals manager Mike Matheny, who was his skipper during Rosenthal’s best years in St. Louis.

