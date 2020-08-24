Royals sign multiyear TV deal to remain with FOX Sports KC

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: A general view the Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr as he waves a flag during player introductions prior to the Opening Day gameat Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and Sinclair Broadcast Group have signed a multiyear agreement beginning with the current season to televise home games on FOX Sports Kansas City.

The number of years and financial terms were not disclosed. The regional sports network is midway through its 13th season as the exclusive TV home of the Royals, and its 21st overall.

It already was planning to broadcast 59 of the 60 scheduled games during the pandemic-shortened season under what amounted to a handshake agreement.

