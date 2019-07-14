Royals trade right-hander Homer Bailey to A’s

KANSAS CITY, MO – JULY 04: Starting pitcher Homer Bailey #21 of the Kansas City Royals during a break in play during the fourth fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on July 4, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals are sending Homer Bailey to the Oakland Athletics after scratching the veteran right-hander about 45 minutes before his scheduled start Sunday against Detroit.

In return, Kansas City is getting minor league infielder Kevin Merrell.

He’s been playing at Double-A Midland and will report to the Royals’ affiliate at Northwest Arkansas.

The 33-year-old Bailey has rebounded this season with the Royals after signing a minor league deal in February.

He is 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA, but he’s been especially good over his past seven starts, giving the A’s some additional help as they seek a playoff run in the second half.

They began the day six games back in the AL West, but a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second wild-card berth.

