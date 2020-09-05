Abreu extends hitting streak, White Sox beat Royals 7-3

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 04: Edwin Encarnacion #23 of the Chicago White Sox scores on a wild pitch by starting pitcher Brady Singer #51 of the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 04, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a two-run double, Eloy Jimenez had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3.

Abreu matched Baltimore’s Anthony Santander for the longest hitting streak in the majors this season.

Codi Heuer relieved starter Dane Dunning in the fifth and go the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Alex Colome earned his eighth save in nine tries.

The White Sox took a half-game lead on the Indians and Twins in the AL Central. The Indians lost to the Brewers and the Twins swept a doubleheader from the Tigers.

