Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

Kansas City Royals
CHICAGO (AP) – Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth. Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center.

Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve. Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher.

