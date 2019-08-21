Alberto HR gives Orioles 4-1 win over Royals, ending skid

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 20: Hanser Alberto #57 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Richie Martin #1 and Jace Peterson #23 after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 20, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles ended an eight-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Tuesday night.

Royals reliever Jacob Barnes (1-2) sandwiched a pair of walks around two outs before Alberto hit a 1-1 pitch into the Baltimore bullpen for his eighth home run. As the ball cleared the wall, Alberto raised his right arm in the air and smiled broadly approaching second base.

Hunter Harvey (1-0) worked a perfect eighth to earn his first major league win and Mychal Givens got three outs for his 10th save.

Baltimore had lost 13 of its previous 14 games, including the series opener to Kansas City on Monday.

Both starters were very sharp, and neither factored in the decision.

Dylan Bundy allowed the Royals one run and five hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts.

Brad Keller didn’t let a runner get past first base until the sixth, when Chance Sisco drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a single. With one out, right fielder Bubba Starling ran far to his right to make a diving catch of a sinking liner by Anthony Santander, and Keller finished his outing by retiring Renato Núñez on a fly ball.

Keller gave up three hits and left with a 1-0 lead, but his bid to earn his first win since July 24 ended when reliever Richard Lovelady allowed a game-tying single to Rio Ruiz in the seventh.

Kansas City’s lone run came in the second inning, when Meibrys Viloria hit a sacrifice fly following singles by Alex Gordon and Ryan O’Hearn.

RUTSCHMAN ON RISE

Catcher Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is moving quickly up Baltimore’s minor league chain.

Less than 24 hours after going 5 for 5 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, Rutschman received a promotion to Class A Delmarva on Tuesday. He is expected to join the Shorebirds on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Rutschman began his pro career in the Gulf Coast League and concluded his brief stint with Aberdeen on a 10-game hitting streak.