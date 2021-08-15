Arenado homers in 3rd straight, Cards finish sweep of Royals

Kansas City Royals

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado dives but is unable to come up with a ground ball hit by Kansas City Royals’ Emmanuel Rivera during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, Tyler O’Neill hit one right after him and the St. Louis Cardinals completed an in-state sweep of the Kansas City Royals 7-2.

In the second inning, Arenado and O’Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games.

Arenado’s was a two-run blast for his 25th and O’Neill powered his 432 feet over the center field wall for his 20th and a seven-run lead.

The 30-year-old Arenado went 5 for 12 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs in the series.

