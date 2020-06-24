As major league baseball returns, minor league season remains in limbo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Baseball is back.

The Major League Baseball Players Association and the league announced their return-to-play plan on Tuesday, in which players will report to camps by July 1 and play a 60-game season on July 23 or 24.

There is still no word on whether or not a minor league season will be played.

“They’ve always told us to stay ready,” said Kansas City Royals no. 1 prospect, Bobby Witt Jr. “Once they get the Major League season started and get those things figured out, then they’ll have something for the minor leaguers.”

Witt Jr. was looking forward forward to his first full professional season before the coronavirus pandemic indefinitely suspended the sports world.

“I’ve been super antsy,” said Witt Jr. “I just have to trust the process because, I just have to think of it as, everyone else is going through the same thing. I’m not the only one that this is happening to.”