MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 06: Adalberto Mondesi #27 of the Kansas City Royals during batting practice before the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 6, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Adalberto Mondesi might be one of the best kept secrets in baseball.

Five seasons after he became the only player to make his big league debut in the World Series, the 24-year-old Mondesi has blossomed into an emerging star for the Kansas City Royals.

Last season, his 10 triples tied for the most in the majors and his 43 stolen bases ranked second.

He did that despite injuries limiting him to 102 games.