Bassitt wins 7th straight, Olson 2 HRs, A’s beat Royals 6-3

The summer months mean heading outdoors to enjoy some of the warmer weather. However, we need to keep an eye out for tick season here in Kansas and be sure we are checking ourselves and our pets, especially in areas where tick populations thrive. Tick season runs, on average, from March to September. These pests like to hide out in taller grasses or weeds, along tree lines or shaded areas with more shrubbery. Pets walking around outdoors can easily carry ticks inside your home! Just ask Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman who has had to remove several from her pups over the last week alone.

Ticks are dangerous because they can carry harmful diseases with long-lasting health implications. One of the most common is Lyme Disease. Several actors, actresses and well-known public figures have come out in recent years about their lingering complications with the disease. So it is important that we are not only protecting ourselves as best as we can but also our pets. If a tick has taken a bite out of you, remove it carefully with tweezers, disinfect the area around the bite and keep a close eye out for a fever, rash or flu-like symptoms that may follow and seek medical attention. Put the tick into a plastic bag with the date written on it and place it in the freezer just in case the tick needs to be examined later.