Bassitt wins 7th straight, Olson 2 HRs, A’s beat Royals 6-3

Kansas City Royals
Oakland Athletics’ Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by teammates, including Matt Olson (28), after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Chris Bassitt escaped a scary line drive to win his seventh straight decision, Matt Olson homered twice and the Oakland Athletics powered past the Kansas City Royals for a 6-3 win.

Olson hit solo shots in the third and fifth for his second two-homer game this season and 10th of his career, while Matt Chapman also connected to back Bassitt. After losing his first two decisions of the season, he hasn’t lost.

The Royals now open a six game homestand starting with Detroit Monday night.

