Berríos wins Toronto debut, Jays sweep Royals in return home

Kansas City Royals

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-1.

Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Toronto’s big-name newcomer.

Acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Friday for two minor leaguers, Berríos allowed five hits.

The two-time All-Star walked one and struck out seven, including four straight in the third and fourth innings.

Kansas City loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Berríos ended his outing by striking out Edward Olivares and exited with a 5-0 lead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories