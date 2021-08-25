Bregman scores winning run in 10th as Astros down KC 6-5

by: AP

Houston Astros’ Jake Meyers celebrates after hitting a walk-off game-winning fielders choice to score Alex Bregman during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 6-5 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Kyle Tucker singled with no outs in the 10th to send automatic runner Bregman to third.

Meyers then hit a comebacker that struck pitcher Joel Payamps and pulled him toward first base.

Payamps tossed the ball to first for the meaningless out as Bregman slid home.

Whit Merrifield hit a grand slam in the seventh inning for the Royals.

