KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3.

Brown leads the team in HRs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0.

Kansas City responded in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, including Carlos Santana’s two-run single and a pinch-hit RBI bloop single by Edward Olivares.

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield (15) beards the tag by Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen (2) to steal second during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oakland Athletics’ Stephen Vogt watches his RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oakland Athletics second baseman Jonah Bride, left, and right fielder Chad Pinder (10) collide while trying to field an RBI single hit by Kansas City Royals’ Edward Olivares during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi beats the tag by Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt to score on a single by Carlos Santana during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals’ Carlos Santana hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oakland Athletics’ Seth Brown watches his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Allen then hit his two-RBI single in the seventh.

Oakland reliever Domingo Acevedo got the win and Lou Trivino the save.

Kansas City’s Brady Singer gave up five runs on seven hits in a career-high 8 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk.