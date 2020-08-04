Bryant homers, Mills shines as surging Cubs beat Royals 2-0

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs slides in to score a run as the throw is taken by Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals in the 5th inning at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) – Kris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 for their fourth consecutive win.

Javier Báez had a sacrifice fly and a nice play in the field as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 8-2 for the first time since 2016.

Bryant also doubled in the first after missing two games with a stomach ailment.

Kansas City wasted a solid performance by Danny Duffy, who pitched six innings of one-run ball.