Bryant homers, Mills shines as surging Cubs beat Royals 2-0

Kansas City Royals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs slides in to score a run as the throw is taken by Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals in the 5th inning at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) – Kris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 for their fourth consecutive win.

Javier Báez had a sacrifice fly and a nice play in the field as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 8-2 for the first time since 2016.

Bryant also doubled in the first after missing two games with a stomach ailment.

Kansas City wasted a solid performance by Danny Duffy, who pitched six innings of one-run ball.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories