KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years.

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier (17) is doused with water by Emmanuel Rivera, left, and MJ Melendez as they celebrate a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

A ball hit by Kansas City Royals’ Michael A. Taylor drops in front of the glove of Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena for a single in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates after his double in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz celebrates after his home run in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals during a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield.

Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth.

The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017.

They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East.