KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and the Kansas City Royals beat Tampa Bay 4-2, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years.

  • Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier (17) is doused with water by Emmanuel Rivera, left, and MJ Melendez as they celebrate a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
  • A ball hit by Kansas City Royals’ Michael A. Taylor drops in front of the glove of Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena for a single in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
  • Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates after his double in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
  • Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz celebrates after his home run in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals during a baseball game Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield.

Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth.

The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017.

They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East.