KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 to snap a four-game skid.

Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers’ first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RBIs.

Later in the seventh, Cabrera stole third and scored on a wild throw.

It was just his second stolen base in the past seven seasons. The Royals committed four errors as their three-game winning streak ended.