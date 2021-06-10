Canning, Rendon power Angels’ 6-1 victory, sweep of Royals

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and Justin Upton (10) celebrate after scoring off of a double hit by Anthony Rendon during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Griffin Canning pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning, Anthony Rendon hit a two-run double and the Los Angeles Angels swept the Kansas City Royals with a 6-1 victory.

Kean Wong had a two-run single and José Iglesias added an RBI double for the Angels, who have won eight of 11 after completing a 5-2 homestand and a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

Los Angeles is still mired in fourth place in the AL West despite winning 11 of 16 since May 23.

Kelvin Gutiérrez drove in the only run for the Royals, who have lost five straight.