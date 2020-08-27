Cardinals score 4 in 9th, beat KC; Fowler, Flaherty sit out

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 26: Tyler O’Neill #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a game-tying, two-RBI single against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on August 26, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Kolten Wong drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a four-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Tyler O’Neill tied the game with a two-out, two-run single. St. Louis outfielder Dexter Fowler and pitcher Jack Flaherty opted to sit out the game in solidarity with players around the league in the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times by police Sunday.

Three major league games were postponed Wednesday in decisions driven by players.